Bank of Nova Scotia Has $42.01 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $504.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,975. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $516.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.36 and a 200 day moving average of $332.01. The company has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.