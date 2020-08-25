Bank of Nova Scotia Has $44.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,515,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,921,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.77% of Cenovus Energy worth $44,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 879,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,478 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,450,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 3,113,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,259. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

