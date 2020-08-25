Bank of Nova Scotia Has $46.35 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 474,341 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $46,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

TJX stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,208. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

