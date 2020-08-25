Bank of Nova Scotia Has $47.36 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 615,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,588 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $47,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. 55,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Truist lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

