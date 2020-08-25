Bank of Nova Scotia Has $47.77 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,134 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.28. The company had a trading volume of 62,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.