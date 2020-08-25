Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2,702.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.29% of Qorvo worth $37,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 729,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,647. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock worth $3,273,889. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

