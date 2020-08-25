Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,920 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $43,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 270,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

