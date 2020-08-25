Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.14. 4,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $336.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.