Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 235,747 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 992,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,747 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Metlife were worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 137.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.