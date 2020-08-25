Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 476,578 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of eBay worth $48,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after buying an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in eBay by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in eBay by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,506. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

