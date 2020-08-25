Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 57,215 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 217.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $48,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $671.41. 261,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $681.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $631.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

