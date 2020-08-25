Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 7,133 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.00. 588,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

