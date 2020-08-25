Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of Kroger worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

KR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

