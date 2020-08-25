Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $858,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Stryker by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 62,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 30,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

