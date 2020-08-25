Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.23% of Marathon Petroleum worth $56,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 3,301,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,453 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 42,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,188. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

