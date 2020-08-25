Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,327 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in CME Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 51,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4,665.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.21. 994,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,867. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

