Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,409,156 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,442,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,409,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $40,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 1,769,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

