Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 343,293 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 343,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,393,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,095,694,000 after purchasing an additional 304,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.61. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.