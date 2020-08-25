Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 578,233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $49,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,627,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,569,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

