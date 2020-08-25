Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 610,875 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,875 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IAA were worth $31,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of IAA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IAA by 275.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,832,000 after purchasing an additional 808,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IAA by 277.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAA by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,927,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,927 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 41.11.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.