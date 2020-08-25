Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 97,807 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97,807 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $8.81 on Tuesday, reaching $419.76. 1,197,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,188. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $432.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.63. The company has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

