Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZUN. Bank of America increased their target price on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.70.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $40.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Baozun has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 2,725.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 118.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after buying an additional 455,337 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

