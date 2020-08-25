Barclays Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $235.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.76.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $208.46 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $210.11. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,757 shares of company stock worth $141,858,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

