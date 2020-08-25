Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

BAX opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

