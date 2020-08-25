Bayer’s (BAYN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.44 ($98.16).

Bayer stock opened at €57.98 ($68.21) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.86. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

