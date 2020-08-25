Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2019, it had a production capacity of 29.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 326 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved plus probable reserves.

