Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to report $10,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Bellus Health also posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $20,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20,000.00, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bellus Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mackie downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bellus Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bellus Health by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bellus Health by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

