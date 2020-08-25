Berenberg Bank Upgrades DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to “Buy”

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $174.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $133.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLR. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,111. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

