Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a strong-buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $135.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBY. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.05.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after buying an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

