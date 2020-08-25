Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

