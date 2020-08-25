BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th.

BFRA opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.69. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Get BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.