Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.55.

BHVN stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $4,865,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 164,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $11,682,287.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,973,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,783,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

