BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.