BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 22,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $916,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,660. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,156,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after buying an additional 948,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,198,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.