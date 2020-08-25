Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.20

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 4038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Get Black Knight alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 724.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 593.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.