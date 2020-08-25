BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,044 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGR. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,871. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

