BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives $28.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

BMCH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 256,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,883. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

