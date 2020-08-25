BofA Securities Upgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Buy

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BofA Securities currently has $48.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HTHT. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.62.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.48 and a beta of 1.55. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

