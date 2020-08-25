Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

