Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Director David B. Juran Purchases 43,543 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Director David B. Juran bought 43,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,266.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BWB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,218. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $275.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

