Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,669 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

USB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. 105,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,063. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

