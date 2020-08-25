Brighton Jones LLC Buys 340 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,956,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,587,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,994,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $181.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

