Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 8,152 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

WSM traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.16. 18,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $101.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

