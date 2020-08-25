Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.98. 23,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,490. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $209.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

