Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,616. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.76.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Cfra initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. FBN Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

