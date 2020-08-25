Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.34 and its 200-day moving average is $345.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $432.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

