Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in American Tower by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Tower by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 195,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $245.69. 24,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.67 and its 200 day moving average is $246.38. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

