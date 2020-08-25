Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.25% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,380 shares of company stock worth $170,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,035. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.