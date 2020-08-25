Brighton Jones LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,286. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $85.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $514,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,503.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,475,069 shares of company stock worth $182,779,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

