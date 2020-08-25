Brighton Jones LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.41% of Akerna worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KERN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 6,033.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 61.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,124. Akerna has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, CEO Jessica Billingsley sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

